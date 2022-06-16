NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth.

An opening reception was held Wednesday at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami.

Organizers said the festivities over the next few days are intended to strengthen black communities and unite it’s residents.

The national holiday is Sunday, the 19, intended to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrate African American culture.

7Sports anchor Donovan Campbell emceed Wednesday’s event.

