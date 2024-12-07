MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida automotive retailer is spreading holiday cheer to children in need.

Murgado Automotive Group held their annual holiday toy giveaway at their Brickell Honda location on Friday.

Hundreds of children from struggling families were given their favorite toys to boost their spirits ahead of Christmas.

“When you think about Christmas, you think about what it means. It brings hope, it brings faith, but more than anything, it’s a joyous time for children to dream, to think big, and to be able to enjoy it,” said Mario Murgado, president and CEO of Murgado Automotive Group. “We want to give them something that they can have, and they can enjoy and have fun with that.”

Kids got to choose from a variety of different toys from popular brands including Disney, Hello Kitty and Hot Wheels.

