MIAMI (WSVN) - A special giveaway in Miami had children feeling the joy of the holiday season.

Murgado Automotive Group held its annual holiday toy drive on Friday morning.

Hundreds of toys were distributed to children who come from families facing financial hardship and struggling to afford Christmas gifts.

“They have fun, and then we have to help because they don’t know what to select and get overwhelmed sometimes with so many gifts, but we help them, and if we can make kid just a little special, I believe very much that much is given and much is expected, and I also believe that to the world, you just might be one person, to that one person today, we are the world,” said CEO Mario Murgado.

The children were able to select from a variety of different toys, including dolls, Legos, and board games.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.