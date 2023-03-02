MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that involved a child inside a condominium.

Just before 8 p.m., a family member called the police to the Grove at Grand Bay Condominium Association located at 2669 S. Bayshore Dr. regarding a welfare check on a child and man that lived in the unit. The family member even suggested that police break the door down, but when they did not, they took matters into their own hands.

“The family member broke down the door and found both the 53-year-old male and the 3-year-old child were both shot and deceased on scene,” said a police officer.

On Thursday morning, several police officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and even a chaplain from the police department were on the scene as they continued to investigate the incident.

Police confirmed around just before 8 a.m. that the two were involved in the murder-suicide.

A medical examiner’s van was seen driving out of the luxury condo complex.

Details are limited as several officials are still investigating how the situation unfolded.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

