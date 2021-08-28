HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a man accused in a gas station shooting in Hialeah.

Police said Eduardo Macias shot and killed Orestes Betancourt Carmona at a gas station located along West 60th Street. Aug. 7.

7News has reached out to the State Attorney’s Office for information on this new development.

Surveillance video provided by The Miami Herald shows someone in the back seat of a BMW at the gas station.

A man who, investigators said, was Betancourt Carmona was seen pulling up and getting out of his vehicle.

Betancourt Carmona is then seen approaching the BMW, and a gunman opens fire through the open window, fatally striking him.

After an hours-long SWAT standoff on Aug. 9, Macias surrendered to police.

He still faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

