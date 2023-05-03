MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida artist has created a mural that pays special tribute to nurses.

A new mural is on display in Miami’s hospital district in Allapattah to celebrate National Nurses Month, which recognizes the vital role they play in health care.

Blue Angels Nurses Uniforms sponsored the piece, which depicts these important caregivers as angels.

Artist Kyle Holbrook spoke with 7News on Wednesday about his mural.

“The care that they show for our loved ones when they’re in need is important, and I just wanted to show my appreciation as an artist for all that they do,” he said.

The mural is located near Northwest 21st Street and 13th Avenue, near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

