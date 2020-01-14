Multivehicle crash and fire on NB I-95 in NW Miami-Dade causes traffic delays

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A multivehicle crash and fire caused a traffic nightmare as the evening commute began on northbound Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred in the express lanes near Northwest 135th Street, at around 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, and at one point, had all lanes closed in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash that included a tractor trailer and possibly four to five other cars.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters extinguished the fire on a blue vehicle as traffic was backed up all the way to downtown Miami.

Troopers directed drivers in the express lanes to roll over the rubber traffic poles delineating them from the general purpose lanes to get around the crash scene.

It appears, the blue vehicle that caught fire was rear-ended by the tractor trailer and pushed into a dark-colored SUV, who then hit a vehicle in front of him.

Everyone involved in the crash appeared to be OK, and the express lanes have since reopened.

