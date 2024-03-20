MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating a pickpocket incident that occurred in the Coconut Grove area of Miami, leaving a woman feeling “completely gutted, very violated.”

According to the victim, Natalie McGinn, she was having a meal at the Le Pain Qutidien located at 3425 Main Highway on Friday, March 15th, at around 2:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows one suspect adjusting a table behind McGinn before sitting down, a female suspect walks up, and joins him at the table. She then reached into the victim’s bag, which was hanging behind her chair.

“Adjusts the table a bit so it seems like positioning it potentially for what is about to happen,” said McGinn, reacting to the surveillance footage. “You see her adjusting her chair to get a better angle to reach her arm into my bag.”

The duo worked together and were able to walk away with $1,500 and credit cards.

“$1,500 in cash and credit and debit cards were removed from my wallet and then the person proceeded to close the wallet and put it back in my purse,” said McGinn.

Her friend offered to pay for the meal at the restaurant. The victim didn’t realize her credit cards were missing until she went to use her debit card but didn’t have it an hour and a half later. Then her husband got an alert from Amex that they spent thousands at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“I was going to go to the ATM and realized the card was missing, then my husband called to tell me Amex sent an alert that more than $1,200 had been spent at Saks Fifth Avenue in Brickell City Centre,” said McGinn.

The victim tells 7News that the cards have been canceled and the cash is gone, but she still wants the duo caught.

“Sad to say You can’t trust everyone around you even if you feel safe,” said McGinn.

Over in Miami Gardens, workers at Price Choice Foodmarket in Miami Gardens were victims by a thef pretending to pay for his money transfers, but with a slight of hand, made away with $3000.

On Monday, March 11, shortly after 9:30 p.m., surveillance footage shows a man walking into the food market to wire some money.

“They’re about to sign off for the money transfer,” said one employee, who was ready to wire the suspect $2,500.

When the man was counting the money in front of the clerk, he sneakingly hid some of the money in his hands, and only handed the clerk ____.

“At the time he is counting it, he starts flipping the bills from the bottom in a half fold, slipping the money back into her hand and keeping a portion of the money in his fist,” said employee.

The clerk was fooled for a second time when the man asked for another $2,500 wire and pulled the same scam on her.

“Hands her the money again, flipping the money and making her believe she received the full amount,” said employee.

With the scams, it made the clerk’s drawer $3,100 short.

“$3,100 short from her register,” said the employee.

Surveillance footage shows the man walking out with another man who was standing with him the whole time of the theft.

Price Choice Foodmarket tells 7News that they are changing their policies when it comes to wiring money and they want the crooks caught.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

