SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shake-up at Surfside City Hall.

Police chief Rogelio Torres is out of office effective Friday.

No reason was given, but sources told 7News Torres was asked to resign.

The police captain will fill that role for now.

Surfside’s town manager and assistant manager have also stepped down.

