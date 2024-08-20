NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida businesses were vandalized and police are looking for the culprits.

Vandals smashed into several stores in a shopping plaza near Northwest 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach early Tuesday morning.

Multiple businesses, including the uBreakiFix shop and Guitar Nook store, had broken windows.

Many of the stores have since been cleaned up and replaced the damaged glass.

It’s unclear what the thieves took.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

