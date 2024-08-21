HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were stabbed in a Hialeah home, leading to a fatal police-involved shooting that killed the suspect of the crime.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 4:25 a.m. at 4265 W 5th Court where police arrived on scene regarding a domestic disturbance. There were also reports of an alleged stabbing of multiple people, including two adults and one juvenile.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a victim who was stabbed outside the home. Inside the house, officers found two more stabbing victims along with the armed suspect.

As officers were assisting the victims, there was a confrontation between the officers and the armed suspect, forcing the officers to discharge their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

7News cameras captured the sound of several gunshots firing inside the house as police entered the residence. One witness said she heard there was a stabbing that occurred inside the home.

“The mother, the grandmother, the sister and they put them all on the ground,” she said. “I don’t know if they’re dead or injured. It’s been a tragedy. He’s been sick for a while.”

According to police, one victim died on the scene and two additional victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries. The exact conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant police presence at the scene as officers investigated.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the police-involved shooting, as per protocol.

