HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were stabbed in a Hialeah home, leading to a fatal police-involved shooting.

The incident happened Wednesday, just before 4:30 a.m., near the 4200 block of West Fifth Court where police were called to a domestic disturbance. There were also reports of multiple people stabbed, including two adults and one juvenile.

When officers arrived, they were met by a victim outside the home suffering from a stab wound. Inside the house, officers found two more victims along with the armed suspect.

As officers were assisting the victims, there was a confrontation between the officers and the armed suspect, forcing the officers to fire their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

7News cameras captured the sound of several gunshots firing inside the house as police entered the home. One witness said she heard there was a stabbing that occurred inside the home.

“The mother, the grandmother, the sister and they put them all on the ground,” she said. “I don’t know if they’re dead or injured. It’s been a tragedy. He’s been sick for a while.”

According to police, one victim died on the scene and two additional victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries. The exact conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant police presence at the scene as officers investigated. As the day went on, aerial footage also captured investigators in and out of the home and a pool of blood that stained the driveway.

Gilberto Rodriguez, a family friend, was in disbelief as he grappled with what could have sparked this violent tragedy.

“I don’t know,” he said with a worried look on his face. “So sad that happened.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the police-involved shooting, as per protocol.

