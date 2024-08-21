HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were stabbed in a Hialeah home, one of them fatally, leading to a fatal police-involved shooting.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident happened Wednesday, just before 4:30 a.m., near the 4200 block of West Fifth Court.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance amid reports of multiple people stabbed, including two adults and one juvenile.

When officers arrived, they were met by a victim outside the home suffering from a stab wound. Inside the house, officers found two more victims along with the armed suspect.

As officers were assisting the victims, there was a confrontation between the officers and the armed suspect, forcing the officers to fire their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

7News cameras captured the sound of several gunshots firing inside the house as police entered the home. One witness said she heard there was a stabbing that occurred inside the home.

“They said a stabbing. The mother, the grandmother, the sister and they put them all on the ground,” she said. “I don’t know if they’re dead or injured. It’s been a tragedy. He’s been sick for a while.”

According to police, one victim died on the scene, and two additional victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries. The exact conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

Police identified the deceased victim as 49-year-old Madeleyne Gonzalez, who died a day before her 50th birthday

Two victims, 17-year-old Amanda Gonzalez and Rosa Gonzalez, the daughter and mother of Madeleyne, remain hospitalized.

Loved ones posted photos of Madeleyne on social media as they honor her memory.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant police presence at the scene as officers investigated. As the day went on, aerial footage also captured investigators going in and out of the home and a pool of blood that stained the driveway.

Gilberto Rodriguez, a family friend, was in disbelief as he grappled with what could have sparked this violent tragedy.

“I don’t know,” he said with a worried look on his face. “So sad that happened.”

The deceased subject has not been identified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the police-involved shooting, as per protocol.

