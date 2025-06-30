MIAMI (WSVN) - The fifth-annual multi-agency police pride caravan rolled through downtown Miami to celebrate Pride on the last day of Pride month.

Officers from multiple departments across South Florida took part in the event, waving Pride flags from their rainbow-wrapped police cruisers as they passed through downtown near the Kaseya Center.

The annual event works to build stronger connections between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community.

