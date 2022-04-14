NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami neighborhood is on edge after multiple police units responded in search of a repeat armed robber in the area.

The man was busted Wednesday night during the massive manhunt that unfolded in the area of Northeast 129th Street and Third Avenue, as well as other blocks nearby.

When residents of the North Miami neighborhood were asked if a wave of officers surrounding the area was a typical night, one resident replied, “No, not at all.”

The usually quiet neighborhood was full of police trying to find the man. Officers with rifles at hand were led by police dogs, blocks away from where North Miami Police told 7News a repeat robber had struck a Marathon gas station on 135th and Memorial.

A clerk from the gas station confirmed off camera he flagged down officers after encountering the same man said to have robbed the place a day earlier, which triggered a response from K-9 units and other police units from North Miami, Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka and Miami Gardens.

The search for the suspect had neighbors taking in an impromptu show on their block, which had some streets closed.

“I told my wife they’re probably looking for somebody, and they had him across the street,” said the resident.

After a couple hours, officers had the suspect in custody and walked him from the front yard of a residence and into a cruiser.

7News reached out to North Miami Police Department, and they have not confirmed the charges the man will face or if the man was formally arrested.

