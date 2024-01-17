SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been brought back to shore and are being treated for minor injuries following an airboat accident in deep South Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including air rescue, were dispatched to the scene in the area of Southwest 403rd Street and 192nd Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above the overturned vessel in the marsh area, just after 5:30 p.m.

The initial call came as a stranded airboat, but it appears the vessel overturned.

The company that owns the airboat transported the passengers back to shore.

Paramedics are assessing the victims for minor injuries.

It remains unclear when the airboat will be removed from the marsh.

