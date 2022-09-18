SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze.

It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue.

“Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve been working through the night here to put some water on this thing and get it put out,” said a firefighter.

The number of structures that caught fire and what caused the fire remains unknown.

No one was hurt or reported injured.

