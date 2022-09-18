SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles have been left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade after a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked for hours on Sunday morning to put out the blaze near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue.

“Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve been working through the night here to put some water on this thing and get it put out,” said MDFR Lt. Matt Mandel.

The cause of the blaze and the number of structures that caught fire remain unknown.

No injuries were reported.

