SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have been injured following a traffic crash involving a police vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of SW 122nd Avenue and 268th Street.

According to a spokesperson for MDPD, two officers in a marked unit were on routine patrol traveling in the westbound lanes. A Jeep Wrangler was also traveling in the same direction.

At the same time, a Toyota Corolla, traveling southbound, turned east.

The turn put the Corolla right in the path of the MDPD unit and the Wrangler, resulting in a collision.

As a precaution, both officers—a man and a woman—were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Additionally, a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler was also transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Their conditions have not yet been released.

Initially, the driver of the Corolla and the Jeep driver received treatment for their injuries at the crash site.

A short time later, the Corolla driver, who initially refused medical transportation, changed her mind and requested to be taken to the hospital for further examination.

Authorities are investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

