MIAMI (WSVN) - Police swarmed Miami Northwestern Senior High School following the eruption of several fights at the school, triggering calls from community activists for county school officials to take steps to address the ongoing issue.

7News cameras captured several police cruisers parked near the campus entrance, Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, they were called to assist after fights broke out.

Officers with Miami-Dade Schools Police told a 7News crew that they needed to stay back because they were still searching for someone.

Parents of students were seen outside the school. They shared cellphone video showing a large group of students running and screaming on school grounds.

Someone who identified themselves as a concerned parent shared cellphone video of several violent altercations between students. The students were seen punching and kicking each other as a pair of staffers appeared to step in in an effort to break up the fights.

In another video, a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer is seen joining a staffer to shut down another scuffle.

Another clip shows staffers escorting the apparent instigators away.

Parents said they are fed up with hearing about fights at Miami Northwestern.

Down the street from the school, near Northwest 71st Street and Seventh Avenue, police surrounded a Jeep in what they described as an unrelated incident.

Officers took someone away in handcuffs at that location, and a gun was recovered at that scene.

Video showed a student being taken into custody by Miami-Dade Schools Police.

After videos of the fights began surfacing on social media, community activists responded to the school.

“It is time for a townhall meeting at Miami Northwestern Senior High,” said community activist Sharon Frazier Stephens. “Our children and our parents, they deserve that.”

Frazier Stevens said parents were more involved when she was president of the school’s parent-teacher group 18 years ago.

Along with the parents, these community members said they want to see more action from Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres and the Miami-Dade School Board in order to get things under control, because education and safety should go hand in hand.

“We need this superintendent to address these issues,” said community activist Tangela Sears.

“We’re pleading for our board members, who we elected — not selected or appointed or anointed, we elected them by the people, for the people — we need your help,” said Frazier Stephens.

A spokesperson with M-DCPS confirmed there were some fights on campus, but no one was hurt.

As of late Thursday night, Miami-Dade Schools Police have not responded to 7News’ request for an update regarding any arrests made.

