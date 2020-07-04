Multiple cars catch fire near Plantation auto shop; no injuries

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a blaze behind an auto shop in Plantation after, officials said, multiple cars caught fire.

Plantation Fire crews responded to the scene along State Road 7, near Southwest Sixth Street, early Saturday morning.

PFD on scene 671 S St Rd 7. Multiple vehicles on fire behind businesses. Multiple units, Canteen, and State Fire Marshal on scene. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/Z9r9ArSHo7 — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 4, 2020

Officials tweeted out a picture of the blaze before crews were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

