Multiple cars catch fire at Miami auto repair shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that engulfed an auto repair shop in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene along Northwest 21st Street and 27th Avenue, at around 3 a.m., Friday.

Video captured flames shooting out of the shop.

“Right now, we’re not sure exactly how it started, but we do know that there were multiple vehicles that caught fire,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “When you have vehicles that are in for repair or even used for parts, then you have a lot of fluids; you have oil, you have a lot of flammable liquid inside that tend to burn. That obviously helped fuel the fire.”

As of 5 a.m., the scene remained active with a lot of firefighters present as they work to determine the cause.

It’s unclear what the extent of the damage is.

