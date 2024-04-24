HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal multi-car accident in Hialeah resulted in two fatalities and three people, including two minors, were transported to the hospital.

According to reports, the accident occurred just before 8 p.m., as Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the area of SE 5th Street in Hialeah.

According to the Fire Rescue, this was a t-bone accident involving three vehicles resulting in two fatalities.

Only two of the three vehicles were occupied, the third vehicle was parked.

Both of the two occupied vehicles had 3 occupants. In one vehicle, the driver and a passenger died on the scene and an elderly female passenger was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In the other occupied vehicle, there were three minors and two were transported as a precaution to an area hospital. The third minor was not injured.

Investigation continues to find out the cause of the accident.

