MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos unfolded in Miami Gardens as several individuals were arrested following a car chase that resulted in damage to a residential property.

Video footage captured the aftermath of the incident, showing people on the ground in handcuffs as Miami Gardens Police and Florida Highway Patrol vehicles with flashing lights that illuminated the scene.

The crashed car occurred at the intersection of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 25th Court around 11 p.m. Monday.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed that four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the identities of those involved have yet to be disclosed.

Miami Gardens Police have been contacted for more information.

