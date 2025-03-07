NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a massive fire that engulfed at least three luxury boats in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Thick black smoke and bright orange flames were seen pouring out of the boats in the 3200 block of Northwest N. River Drive, near Miami International Airport, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A nearby business owner described the blaze like that of an explosion, as its intensity shattered glass windows across the river.

“They’re advising the yacht is on fire. There was an explosion behind La Pantera Negra,” said one dispatcher.

One man, staying at a nearby hotel, said he woke up to the sound of an explosion.

“I knew it either had to be an explosion. She thought a plane may have crashed but it literally shook the entire hotel,” said Dewayne Cummings.

The intense force from the yacht erupting shattered the windows of nearby buildings.

“We could see the flames they were up above this building right here and I mean huge,” said Cummings.

Both Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office raced to the scene, establishing a perimeter and shutting down nearby streets, as they used water and foam to knock out the flames.

“In Miami-Dade County, it’s three yachts; it looks like two 60-footers and possibly a 90-footer are in the water,” said another dispatcher.

According to MDFR, it appears as though two 60-foot yachts and one 90-foot yacht caught on fire.

One of the yachts has been completely submerged, while another is nearly under the water with only the bow of the yacht visible. As for the third yacht, it stayed afloat, but the back of the vessel was melted and charred.

The scorched yachts and remnants of foam floating in the river speak to the magnitude of the fire and the hours-long battle to contain it.

“We have a limited foam supply,” said one officer. “It would be a good idea to possibly request a foam truck from the airport and also consider a city fireboat. They have a larger capacity foam.”

The smell of smoke and chemicals lingered in the air several hours after the fire was sparked.

According to authorities, no injuries have been reported.

The fire has since been extinguished; however, officials are still on the scene and are monitoring hotspots that tend to reignite and using specialized oil spill response equipment to minimize the environmental impacts of the fire.

Although the fire initially posed a risk to nearby boats, it is unclear what caused the fire to spread. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said the incident is now being investigation as arson.

