FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-vehicle crash in Florida City left two men dead and sent another to the hospital and led authorities to shut down Card Sound Road.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle wreck about eight miles south of U.S. 1, at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics pronounced two men dead at the scene and transported another male patient to a local hospital in critical condition.

Card Sound Road remained closed in both directions, affecting the roadway from U.S. 1 to the Monroe County line, MDSO said.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

