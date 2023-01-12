SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash led to road closures and an exit ramp closure on the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

Police shut down the exit ramp onto Southwest Eighth Street on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, Thursday morning.

Three right lanes are closed as police clear the scene and investigate.

Two fire rescue vehicles, along with several police cars, were at the scene after a multi-vehicle crash landed two cars upside down.

Four other cars were involved in this crash.

This incident is causing many delays going back as far as Bird Road on the Turnpike.

No injuries were reported.

