MIAMI (WSVN) - A major crash spanning across all five southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami closed the highway for much of Sunday morning and sent three people to the hospital.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck at around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, that were involved in the crash.

Investigators said the crash happened southbound near Northwest 62nd Street.

Good Samaritan Tony Navarro said he stopped to help the victims while he was on his way to work.

“I noticed the jackknifed tractor-trailer when I looked to the right, I could see this vehicle, and I saw that no fire rescue or police personnel were on scene,” said Navarro, “so I immediately rendered assistance as the first responder until fire rescue arrived.”

Two patients, one male and one female, were transported in serious condition to Ryder Trauma Center. Another female patient was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear.

Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

