SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash near Florida International University’s main campus has led to traffic delays.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to Southwest Eighth Street and 117th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the eastbound side of the road.

7Skyforce hovered above a large fire rescue presence at the scen, as well as multiple people outside of their cars.

The crash occurred during rush-hour traffic, and it has led to a big traffic delay along Tamiami Trail.

Details of injuries or any hospital transports remain unclear.

