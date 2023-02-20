SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles shut down a street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck in the area of Southwest 147th Avenue and 152nd Street, just after 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officers shut down the intersection as first responders helped the victims and investigated.

At least five cars were involved in the crash.

As of late Sunday night, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was seriously injured.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.