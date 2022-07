NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities reportedly responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Several northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at Northwest 119th Street are closed off Saturday morning.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.