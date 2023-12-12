HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash resulted in the blockage of two left lanes on State Road 826 South at Northwest 103rd Street, Tuesday morning.

The incident is causing traffic disruptions, causing commuters to drive cautiously in the affected area. As a result of this crash, the Florida Highway Patrol blocked off the express lanes nearby.

Around 7 a.m., emergency responders remained on the scene to address the situation.

The circumstances leading to the crash and any injuries sustained are yet to be reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays as authorities work to clear the roadway and investigate the incident.

