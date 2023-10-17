NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday morning, 7Skyforce captured a multi-car pileup on State Road 826, also known as the Palmetto Expressway.

Video footage showed a massive car crash between at least 12 vehicles on the southbound lanes of the highway approaching Northwest 36th Street.

Backups are evident, going as far back as the Northwest 58th Street exit on the Palmetto Expressway.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured, but authorities have been contacted for more information.

Morning commuters should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

