(WSVN) - A rush hour crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway left cars piled up

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Biscayne Boulevard, Friday.

According to officials, four cars were involved in the wreck.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated four people.

Lanes were slowly reopened as crews worked to clean up the mess.

