NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-car crash on Interstate 95 caused major delays on the highway near State Road 112, Monday morning.

On the southbound lanes of I-95, approaching SR-112, at least four vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred on the express lanes.

As a result of the collision, the express lanes are currently shut down and three left lanes have been blocked as crews clear the scene.

Delays were evident as live street cameras showed the traffic backed up to Northwest 79th Street. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

