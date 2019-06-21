Multi-agency investigation underway after 3 men attempt to rob Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-agency investigation is underway after a man was targeted by a trio of armed men in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 23rd Court and 46th Street, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured a damaged fence which, police say, is the result of three subjects crashing and bailing out of a white SUV.

A tow truck later arrived at the scene to remove the vehicle.

Another scene nearby involved a similar SUV with bullet holes on both sides.

7News spoke with a man who said he works with the driver.

He said he had pulled up to his coworker’s house and that’s when he was approached by the three subjects who attempted to rob him.

“They put his hand in his pocket and they hit him with a gun in the head,” the man said, “and from there, he told me that he bend down and put the car in reverse. He left and then he put it back and they started shooting like five or six, seven times at the car.”

The matter is now being investigated by the Hialeah and City of Miami police departments.

If you have any information on this ambush, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

