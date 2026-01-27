MIAMI (WSVN) - MSC cruise is dropping anchor right here in Miami.

The cruise ship giant celebrated the grand opening of their North American cruise division headquarters with city leaders in downtown Miami, Monday. The company relocated from their terminal in Port Miami.

The move will shift more than 400 employees across several departments, including cargo, under one roof.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.