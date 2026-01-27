MIAMI (WSVN) - MSC Cruises dropped anchor in the Magic City.

The cruise ship giant celebrated the grand opening of their North American cruise division headquarters with city leaders in downtown Miami, Monday.

The facility will have more than 400 employees across several departments under one roof.

PortMiami remains the company’s cruise terminal and operational home port, a spokesperson said.

