Ms. Cheezious co-owner: Maskless customers who broke waterline apologize, agree to pay damages

MIAMI (WSVN) - The customers who were caught on surveillance video breaking a waterline at a popular restaurant in Miami’s MiMo District have come forward to say sorry and have agreed to pay for the damages, the business’ co-owner said.

Brian Mullins, the co-owner of Ms. Cheezious on Biscayne Boulevard and 74th Street, said four customers who came to the MiMo eatery were turned away after refusing to wear masks, Saturday evening.

“When they were not allowed entry, they got upset,” Mullins told 7News on Saturday. ​”It was literally over wearing a mask to keep everybody else safe.”​

Moments later, he said, part of the group broke the waterline on the property. Surveillance video from the entrance of Ms. Cheezious appears to show two of the customers kicking the waterline, then standing around briefly before all four of them are seen walking away.

But a happy resolution was just around the corner. Sunday morning, hours after Miami Police officers came to the restaurant to write a report, Mullins said, one of the subjects who kicked the pipe called and asked to come into the business to apologize.

Early Sunday afternoon, three of the customers who had come to Ms. Cheezious on Saturday met with Mullins and apologized. After discussing the matter with Mullins, they also agreed to pay for all the damages.

Mullins said, as long as they hold up their end of the deal, the restaurant will not press charges.

