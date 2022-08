MIAMI (WSVN) - Children in Miami got the opportunity to get styled for the new school year thanks to the Miami Police Department.

On Saturday, the department hosted their back to school giveaway at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Children who attended got to enjoy ice cream, a video game truck, tasty barbecue and lots of back to-= school goodies.

✏️BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY✏️ The children had so much fun having ice cream, enjoying the video game truck, eating bbq, and receiving lots of goodies for back to school. Thank you to all who made this event possible. #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/E2w6xr8TqD — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 6, 2022

