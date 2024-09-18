MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami had a warm welcome home for a group of formerly displaced residents who were burned out of their apartments back in June.

City leaders made good on their promise to rehouse them, and they threw in a few surprises, too.

The former occupants of the Temple Court Apartments toured their apartments on Monday. Two days later, they gathered at their new home.

The moving process began when they opened the doors to their new residences at Sawyers Walk, near Northwest Second Avenue and Sixth Street in Miami.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and several city commissioners laid out the red carpet for them as they picked up their keys to a new life.

“Today is a day, where you can live in dignity after months of suffering and losing almost everything. [But] you didn’t lose your lives,” said Suarez.

All this support comes after a fire tore through the Temple Court Apartments in June. The blaze displaced over 50 residents.

Following the fire, Miami Police arrested and charged 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa with setting the building on fire after shooting a maintenance man.

The fire happened so unexpectedly that many seniors had to leave behind the barest of essentials.

Thankfully, a sponsor stepped in to fulfill one of those needs and was celebrated at the welcome ceremony.

“There’s somebody here, and I’m going to thank Sunrise Smiles for donating dentures,” said Suarez. “People had to leave the building without even getting their dentures, and they couldn’t eat for months in a way that they’re accustomed to eating, so why don’t we give them a hand?”

After the fire was extinguished, Miami officials pledged to get the displaced residents under a new roof.

As residents made themselves at home in their new home, City Commissioner Manolo Reyes said the city did a good job.

“Promise made, promise kept,” said Reyes.

It is a promise that felt personal for Commissioner Christine King, whose own parents are in their 80s. She said re-housing these residents felt like re-housing her own family.

“So, for me, you are my mom and dad, and you mean so much to me,” she said.

City leaders also revealed a special surprise for the new residents.

“We’re able to donate for each and every one of you a 55-inch television to get you started in your apartments,” said Suarez.

As the new occupants settle in, City Commissioner Damian Pardo said these types of projects are the backbone of living in Miami.

“These are Miami moments that are beautiful, and we need more of them,” said Pardo.

Not every displaced resident moved into the residences at Sawyers Walk. About a dozen others were relocated to another apartment a mile away. They also received flat-screen TVs.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.