CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Heat legend is set to give out some holiday help.

The Mourning Family Foundation is gearing up for their 25th annual turkey giveaway in Coral Gables.

Volunteers filled up trucks with food for the giveaway on Tuesday.

The foundation’s founder, Alonzo Mourning, said this kind of help is needed now more than ever.

“Been extremely stressful for a lot of people this year as inflation has taken a huge toll on so many different families,” Mourning said. “We’re hoping that this year we’re able to provide some relief during this holiday season and by doing that, we have had a lot of people step up and contribute.”

Thee foundation is expected to hand out 400 meals.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.