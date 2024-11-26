CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Heat legend is set to give out some holiday help.

The Mourning Family Foundation is gearing up for their 25th annual turkey giveaway in Coral Gables.

Volunteers filled up trucks with food for the giveaway on Tuesday.

The foundation’s founder, Alonzo Mourning, said this kind of help is needed now more than ever.

“Been extremely stressful for a lot of people this year as inflation has taken a huge toll on so many different families,” Mourning said. “We’re hoping that this year we’re able to provide some relief during this holiday season, and by doing that, we have had a lot of people step up and contribute to allow us to put together 400 meals that’s going to bless a lot of people this year.”

“It’s a blessing,” said Charlene Jones, a resident who received a meal. “Everything is a blessing.”

The foundation is expected to hand out 400 meals.

At Gwen-Cherry Park in Miami, Miami-Dade Corrections officers and local radio sponsors gave away turkeys to 800 families in need.

“Sometimes we take things for granted, but our community needs help,” said Cassandra Jones of Miami-Dade County Corrections. “It’s very important to be able to put a smile on someone’s face for Thanksgiving. Because some folks don’t have food to put on the table. So it does the heart well when we see those individuals so grateful for receiving turkey and canned goods, as well as a hot meal.”

“We are just trying to make sure that everybody’s Thanksgiving is as less stressful as possible,” said 99JAMZ on-air talent CeCe Doin’ The Most. “Don’t have to worry about groceries, and do I have enough money to feed my family?”

Many say without the giveaway, they wouldn’t be able to have a Thanksgiving.

“This means a lot to me, because I’m able to get a turkey and get a meal,” said. “And I’m able to give to others.

Families had to preregister for both giveaways.

