HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle police officer is being airlifted to the hospital after being involved in a crash along the Interstate 75 extension in Hialeah, leading to a major closure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the Gratigny Parkway’s entrance to I-75, just west of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce captured first responders as they administered CPR in a grassy area near the roadway.

A rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway and is now transporting the officer to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. It is unclear for which agency the patient works.

The Gratigny Parkway has been shut down in both directions between Red Road and the Palmetto. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

