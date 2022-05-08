MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run in Miami sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Miami Police responded to the scene of a motorcyclist who was struck by a vehicle around Northwest 12th Avenue and 31st Street, around 12:20 p.m., Sunday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NW 12 Ave between NW 30-31 St is shutdown in the northbound direction as officers investigate a serious crash involving a motorcyclist. Avoid area & seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VSdOnpTPwx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 8, 2022

Authorities believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run might possibly be a black pick-up truck.

The adult male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Northwest 12th Avenue between 30th and 31st Street going northbound is currently shut down.

The crash is under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

