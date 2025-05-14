MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene after striking a motorcyclist in Miami.

Officers first received the call for a hit-and-run incident that took place along Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 75th Street at around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported a cyclist to Ryder Trauma Center with critical injuries.

Northwest 7th Avenue was closed for some time; however, it has since reopened.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

