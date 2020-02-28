Motorcyclist transported after crash on I-95 in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident in the area of Ives Dairy Road in the express lanes, at round 1:15 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where first responders were seen loading the motorcyclist into an ambulance.

According to FHP, the motorcycle crashed into a red SUV, and the motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury as a result.

The motorcyclist has been transported to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Three lanes were blocked due to the crash but have since reopened.

