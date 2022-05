MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in South Florida sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

The rider collided with a car around 7:30 Wednesday morning, near Northwest 14th Street and First Court in Miami.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

The motorcyclist is said to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

