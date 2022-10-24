MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing all southbound lanes to be shut down.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the highway near Northwest 69th Street in reference to a reported shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

7News cameras captured heavy police activity, as officers combed for clues. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also seen as the scene.

A mangled motorcycle could be seen against a wall.

Police said the victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Southbound lanes on I-95 remain shut down near 79th Street. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not provided further details about the crash as they continue to investigate.

