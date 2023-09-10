MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a deadly motorcycle accident overnight in Miami.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

City of Miami Police confirmed the motorcyclist involved did not survive.

The entire intersection was shut down while authorities investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

